Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah plays own Hindutva card

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was unceasing in his tirade against the BJP as he concluded his tour of 29 districts with a two-pronged strategy of thwarting the principal Opposition party from gaining advantage by playing the communal card, and to drive home his message of overall development of Karnataka in the run-up to Assembly polls, on Friday.

Armed with his assessment of support for the state government during his tour of the state, the Chief Minister will head to New Delhi on Saturday to draw up the poll strategy with party president Rahul Gandhi and top leaders of Congress At KR Pet in Mandya district, his last port of call as part of the month-long tour, Mr Siddaramaiah reiterated his new mantra "We are Hindus with humanity, and they are Hindus without humanity" and described the BJP as a "communal party" which has been driving a wedge between people of various castes and communities in the name of Hindutva.

"It is shameful to call it a political party. It is against social justice, and its leaders do not have trust in democracy and the constitution, secularism, and equality. Mr Yeddyurappa celebrated Tipu Jayanti while heading the KJP, and now calls the erstwhile ruler ‘Mathaanda,’ (bigot).

Mr Yeddyurappa has become frustrated as his 'Mission 150' (target of winning 150 Assembly seats) got busted during the bypolls in Nanjangud and Gundlupet. With many who have gone to jail beside him, Mr Amit Shah, who also went to jail, calls our government as most corrupt," he added.

The Chief Minister said though charges of corruption were hurled against the Congress government, it had provided a scam free administration since 2013.