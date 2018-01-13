search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CPI leader Raja and Justice Chelameswar meet raises eyebrows

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 2:34 am IST
“Raja went in his personal capacity, not as a representative of the party,” CPI general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy said.
Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
 Justice Jasti Chelameswar.

New Delhi: The CPI on Friday clarified that its leader D. Raja had paid a visit to Justice J Chelameswar in his personal capacity and not as a representative of the party. 

“Raja went in his personal capacity, not as a representative of the party,” CPI general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy said. 

 

He dismissed the speculation that the CPI wanted to meddle in the controversy surrounding four senior Supreme Court judges mounting a virtual revolt against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and said it was a “misunderstanding”. 

“It is a misunderstanding that the CPI wants to meddle in this controversy. The judiciary itself has to solve the problem. It is a very important issue. The advice of former CJIs and prominent jurists should also be taken into account and the confidence and credibility of the Supreme Court should be re-established,” Reddy said. 

Raja’s meeting with Justice Chelameswar, after a press meet convened by the four apex court judges, had led to a controversy, but the CPI leader maintained that he paid a visit to the Supreme Court judge as he knew him from his student days. 

He also said that Justice Chelameswar told him that the judges had done what they had to do and that it was now for the public and government to decide.  

Tags: justice j chelameswar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This new kind of onion won't make you cry when you cut it

Newly developed onions won't have you in tears when you chop them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Make-up artist uses dead insects to create art on her face

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Controversial remark on Andal takes a new turn

Tamil poet Vairamuthu’s controversial remark on Andal, the saint-poetess revered among the 12 Alwars (Vaishnavaite saints) and daughter of Periya Alwar, (Photo: DC)

I-T sleuth’s gutka scam alert found in V K Sasikala's room

The party MLA’s PIL alleges that the banned gutka was freely manufactured and sold in the state thanks to the patronage of highly placed state and central officials.

Hyderabad: Major IPS reshuffle in the offing

Piucture is only for Representational purpose

Hyderabad: Zoo issues notice on man-animal conflict

The notice stated that the zoo had been rescuing animals from difficult situations that are often man-made and therefore citizens should be alert while driving through forest areas.

Disproportionate assets: ACB raids ITDA engineer’s house in Hyderabad  

The accused was arrested and produced in the ACB special court in Karimnagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham