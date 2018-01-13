Chandrababu Naidu asks Modi to help Amaravati with money

Vijayawada: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Nadu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend support for the construction of the capital Amaravati during his meeting on Friday.

After the meeting, Mr Naidu told mediapersons that issues related to delimitation, Polavaram, state fin-ances and the Reorganisation Act assurances were taken up.

The Chief Minister urged Mr Modi to set up the institutions in Andhra Pradesh, which fell in Schedule 9, besides setting up a taskforce to see that assurances of the Reorganisation Act were implemented.

He sought measures to complete the Dugarapatnam Port and reminded the Prime Minister about the assurance of finance minister Arun Jaitley about issues related to the special package. “Mr Ärun Jaitley had said that all aspects in special category status would be part of the special package,” Mr Naidu said.

The CM wanted Mr Modi to ensure the release of Rs 16,000 crore under externally aided projects. The two also discussed railway zone delimitation.

He said the Rs 3,979-crore revenue deficit had been released and wanted the remaining amount to be given.

An amount of Rs 2,500 crore had been given for Capital Amaravati construction and Rs 1,000 crore for development of Vijayawada and Guntur cities. Educational institutions, under the 13th Schedule, were given only Rs 460 crore out of the Rs 11,000 crore.

“My vision is only about development,” Mr Naidu said, adding that he was more interested in AP development, than the politics. There was nobody else but he who exerted pressure on the Centre, Mr Naidu said and hoped to overcome hurdles if the Centre extended support.

“The earlier government had deceived AP,” the CM said, adding that the NDA government would extend its co-operation.