Book says Zakir Naik important Islamic figure, UP education dept orders inquiry

Mumbai: In a recent turn of events, a school in Aligarh received a show cause notice from the Uttar Pradesh education department over the alleged portrayal of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as ‘a significant Islamic personality’ in a text book named, ‘Ilm-un-Nafe.’

The education department has also ordered a probe into the matter. However, the Islamic Mission School in Aligarh’s Masud Nagar, doesn’t include the book within its syllabus.

"The inquiry committee has been given a week's time to submit its report. The process of cancelling the recognition of the school will be initiated after receiving the report," the Times of India reported Dhirendra Kumar Yadav, Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) of Aligarh as saying.

Yadav further added that the school, an institution under the state government, published the book of its own accord.

Manager of the school Kaunain Kausar, refuted the allegations made against them. "There is no separate chapter on Zakir Naik in the book. This general awareness book was published in 2015, when there was nothing against Naik. This was the old edition and now it has been modified," Kausar, who also compiled the text book, claimed.

Zakir Naik escaped from India on July 1, 2016, after Bangladeshi terrorists claimed that they drew inspiration from his speeches.

The Union home ministry has already declared televangelist Naik’s Mumbai-based NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), as an illegal association.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier filed a case against Naik at its Mumbai branch under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in November, 2017.