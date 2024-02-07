13 TD MLAs Suspended From AP Assembly

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has suspended 13 Telugu Desam MLAs for a day as they created a ruckus on the house floor, disrupting the day’s proceedings and throwing papers on the Speaker on Tuesday.

On the second day of the budget session, TD legislators rushed to the well in the morning. They mounted the speaker’s podium, tore bills and threw them at him. They demanded an adjournment motion on the rise in prices of essential commodities. The Speaker disallowed this.

The TD MLAs continued disrupting the proceedings. They blew whistles, shouted slogans against the Jagan-led government and raised placards.

The YSRC MLAs objected to the disruption, but the opposition legislators increased the ruckus by blowing whistles. This forced the speaker to give a break.

After restarting the assembly, TD MLAs continued their protests, disrupting the speeches of ruling party members on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said TD MLAs were provoking YSRC legislators through sloganeering and whistling, and action must be taken against them for violation of norms. MLAs TJR Sudhakar Babu, Abbaya Chowdary and others also objected to the unruly behaviour of Nandamuri Balakrishna. They said Balakrishna was behaving as if a movie shooting was on. Action must be taken against him, they urged the speaker.

Later, speaker Sitharam suspended TD MLAs including K Atchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, B Ashok, Adireddy Bhavani, Gorantla Butcchaiah Chowdary, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Yeluri Sambashiva Rao, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Ganababu, Gottipati Ravikumar, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Velakapudi Ramakrishna and Gadde Rammohan for a day.

Earlier, the TD MLAs and MLCs staged a dharna at the fire station area outside the assembly in protest against the rise in prices of essential commodities. They held placards and denounced the government for its “failure” to check the price spiral.