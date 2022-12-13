  
Jagan directs officials to enumerate crop damage/loss, provide relief generously

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 12:18 am IST
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ensure no affected farmer was subjected to despair and relief must be provided for the damage/loss incurred. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete enumeration of loss or damage to crops and houses in a week’s time and generously provide relief to all the affected persons.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the impact of cyclone Mandous and the resultant rain on crops and properties, with agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan and senior officials here on Monday, the CM asked officials to ensure no affected farmer was subjected to despair and relief must be provided for the damage/loss he incurred.

No farmer should complain that the government failed to purchase paddy from farmers on grounds like it was discoloured or moist. He wanted them to give proper rate for the damaged paddy and other crops to the affected farmers.

The CM directed the officials to supply seeds at 80 per cent subsidy to all the affected farmers whose crops were damaged or lost in order to help them cultivate crops again.

Officials have been asked to give Rs 2,000 each to the families whose houses were damaged due to inundation. They must also be provided with essential commodities. No affected person in village or town should say the state government failed to take care of them, he said.

Referring to a report that a person was killed in a wall collapse, the CM asked officials to provide relief to the kin of the deceased immediately. He also asked the officials to provide relief to those who lost the livestock.

...
