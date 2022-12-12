  
Nation, Current Affairs

High alert sounded across Rayalaseema region

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHAN HOSKOTE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Rains lash Visakhapatnam due to the Cyclone Mandous. (DC)
 Rains lash Visakhapatnam due to the Cyclone Mandous. (DC)

Ananthapur:  high alert was sounded across the Rayalaseema region, mainly in Annamayya district, following heavy rainfall and overflow of canals closer to the riverbed areas.  

The collectorates in Anantapur and Kadapa were alerted over possible inundation of these areas due to heavy rainfall under the cyclone impact. Outstanding crops were badly hit in all parts of the region due to untimely rains caused by the Mandous cyclone effect.

Due to the steady inflows from Gandikota reservoir, the flood cushion in Mylavaram reservoir has reduced to 0.5tmc. The outflows from Penna river, of more than 2000 cusecs, were released and outflows would increase to more than 4,000 cusecs towards the downstream, officials said. 

The Irrigation department has urged the NH authorities to take necessary precautionary steps in the Pennar river bridge area, where the NH crosses it, and avoid any mishap.

All reservoirs including tanks and channels were already full with water. The cyclone-related heavy rainfall increased their water levels and snapped road access to many areas.

Traffic on the highway connecting the road between Penukonda and Madakasira was stopped after the road was badly damaged and a lorry got stuck near Dommathemarri in Pavagada taluk in Tumkur district of Karnataka. Vehicles on the route have to take a diversion from Penukonda towards Pavagada with an additional journey of more than 20km.

YSR district collector Vijayarama Raju said separate control rooms were set up at all four revenue divisions. Control rooms were working round-the-clock to alert the official teams in case any difficult situation arose. The people of the low-lying areas were alerted over possible inundation and officials were organising temporary rehabilitation centres.

The authorities set up boards alerting the people not to cross the Seetharampet Pullamgeru channel of Old Town to avoid incidents. Control rooms were set up at Anantapur collectorate to provide necessary help to cyclone victims, Anantapur collector Naga Lakshmi said.

CPI activists led by G Eeswaraiah staged a protest at Kadapa collectorate saying the government was not doing enough to help the affected people. “Though the Annamayya dam was washed away a year ago, no step was initiated to restore the dam. The people are suffering a lot,” he stated.

Meanwhile , River Gunja was flooded near Mugavaripalle in Penagalur mandal and access to many areas was cut. All the water bodies were having sufficient water after diversion of the Krishna waters. Each drop of rain would increase the flow at several levels due to the cyclone impact and standing crops were damaged on a large scale in the region.

