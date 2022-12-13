  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2022 KCR, 2000 leaders in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: On his first visit to New Delhi after the Election Commission approved the TRS request to rename itself the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Shobha, along with a few ministers and MLAs, took a special flight from Begumpet airport to the national capital on Monday to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam, which he last performed four years ago, ahead of the December 2018 polls.

Another 2,000 leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, senior leaders, and elected representatives of local bodies are expected to join them for the yagam on December 13 and 14, as well as the inauguration of the BRS national office on December 14.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao and TRS MLC K. Kavitha are scheduled to leave on Tuesday. The CM has directed that the party's 16 MPs, 104 MLAs and 34 MLCs reach Delhi by Tuesday morning. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar have already in Delhi, making preparations for the yagam and the BRS office inaugural.

State party executive committee members, party district presidents, zilla parishad chairpersons, chairpersons of various corporations, DCCB presidents, and Rythu Bandhu Samithi presidents from all districts were also instructed to attend the inaugural ceremony on December 14. All arrangements have been made for their two-day stay in the national capital, and rooms have been reserved in all major hotels.

The Chief Minister will camp in the national capital until December 17 to focus on the party's expansion into other states and to invite leaders of regional parties opposing the BJP to the BRS national office inauguration on December 14.

According to a source, the CM is expected to speak to regional party leaders over phone and invite them to the event. While the BRS office on Sardar Patel Road in New Delhi will be rented space, the CM laid the foundation for a permanent office in Vasant Vihar in September 2021, which is expected to be completed by June.

Tags: election commission, k. chandrashekar rao, begumpet, k.t. rama rao, k. kavitha, sardar patel road, bharat rashtra samithi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


