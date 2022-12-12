  
Change Vijayawada-Nagpur NH as brownfield, not greenfield: JAC

Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
NewsJAC leader Vemulapalli Sunil Reddy said farmers would face several problems from the greenfield road project. — Representational image/DC
Khammam: The farmers led by the joint action committee, who are losing their lands for Vijayawada-Nagpur Express Greenfield road project, took out a rally in Khammam on Monday and pleaded with the central government to change the project as a brownfield road project so that the damage to them would be less.

JAC leader Vemulapalli Sunil Reddy said farmers would face several problems from the greenfield road project.

“Firstly, crossing the greenfield road would be difficult due to non-availability of an approach road. There will be less of the underpass roads. Farmers cannot have direct access to the other side of the road after the NH splits their land into two. Thirdly, the lands by the side of the road would not have real estate value,” he said.

Another JAC leader Prathapaneni Venkateswarlu urged the government to change the alignment by linking the project to the ongoing road project between Kodada and Korivi. From there, it will be connected to Vijayawada-Nagpur.

He urged the government to use the existing road from Vijayawada to Kodad for the NH and not lay a new road from Kondapalli to Raghunadhapalem near Khammam.

Tags: vijayawada-nagpur greenfield highway project, farmer issues, brownfield road project
Location: India, Telangana


