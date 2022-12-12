  
'Be ready to kill Modi': Controversy over MP Cong leader's remark, govt orders FIR

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 2:06 pm IST
Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria made the remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Facebook)
Bhopal: A senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be prepared to "kill" Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits.

The state government has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria, who made the remarks.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him".

.....Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him, Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress over Pateria's remarks, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

"An FIR is being registered against him (Pateria) and the law will take its course," he said.

After the video surfaced, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters Pateria's statement against the prime minister is very objectionable and he was immediately directing the superintendent of police to register an FIR against the Congress leader.

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma shared the video clip Pateria's video and demanded an inquiry wondering if there is a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

Former Minister Raja Pateria's incitement of public and Congress workers to assassinate Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is extremely serious and condemnable. Was there any preparation for this conspiracy in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Todo Yatra from Madhya Pradesh recently? This should be investigated, Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Pateria issued a video statement clarifying he meant to "defeat" PM Modi in the elections but his remarks were wrongly presented.

A video related to a mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi who can't talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, dalits, tribals and minorities and also to remove unemployment, he said.

CM Chouhan said the "reality of those who are undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore".

"Congress people are not able to compete with PM Narendra Modi in the field, that's why a Congress leader is talking about killing him. This is the height of hatred. True feelings of Congress are being revealed. An FIR is being registered against him and law will take its course, the chief minister said in a statement.

...
