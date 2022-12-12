  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2022 Airport metro won� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Airport metro won't affect stability of flyovers, says HMRL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:58 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2022, 2:35 am IST
HMRL authorities said its officials are in touch with GHMC officers, engineers, and structural engineering consultants to mutually accommodate the metro alignment and SRDP/other flyovers, skyways (both the already built ones and the planned ones). (Photo: DC)
 HMRL authorities said its officials are in touch with GHMC officers, engineers, and structural engineering consultants to mutually accommodate the metro alignment and SRDP/other flyovers, skyways (both the already built ones and the planned ones). (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Monday clarified that the structural stability of fly overs would not be compromised while building the phase two metro corridors.

Reacting to a news item “Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers” published in these columns, the HMRL said it successfully negotiated existing 18 fly overs, Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges without causing damage or harm to their structural stability in the phase one. We safely built metro viaduct by either crossing over or parallelly going along these existing structures, said HMRL. Structural experts and officials of HMRL and GHMC were closely coordinating with each other on the proposed metro corridors as well as the Strategic Road Development Project, it added.

While the airport corridor will touch only the existing fly over at Bio Diversity park, it will have to deal with many such structures in the Lakdikapul-BHEL corridor.

...
Tags: hyderabad metro, flyovers underpasses hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Latest From Nation

Burglars broke into the Hanuman temple in Bagh Amberpet. — Representational image/DC 643 Characters Remaining DC Original image?   OR   Selection Preview

Burglars strike at Hanuman temple

Former government whip Ani Kumar with a hen and some feed. (DC Photo)

Broiler complains of fodder scam

The police questioned the minors in the presence of their counsel in the morning hours. — Representational Image/DC

CCL Hayathnagar G-rape police custody

The defunct public toilet is dismantled by the authorities on Monday. (DC Photo)

Defunct loo removed after DC's photo



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Tawang sector; minor injuries on both sides

The Indian Army said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh there were areas of differing perceptions, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. (File Photo)

CM heads to Delhi for yagam, 2,000 BRS leaders to join him

File photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri present a memento to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks on after the swearing-in ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Oppn criticises govt over rising inflation, high unemployment, rupee depreciation

New Delhi: AITC MP Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->