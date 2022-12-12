Airport metro won't affect stability of flyovers, says HMRL

HMRL authorities said its officials are in touch with GHMC officers, engineers, and structural engineering consultants to mutually accommodate the metro alignment and SRDP/other flyovers, skyways (both the already built ones and the planned ones). (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on Monday clarified that the structural stability of fly overs would not be compromised while building the phase two metro corridors.

Reacting to a news item “Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers” published in these columns, the HMRL said it successfully negotiated existing 18 fly overs, Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges without causing damage or harm to their structural stability in the phase one. We safely built metro viaduct by either crossing over or parallelly going along these existing structures, said HMRL. Structural experts and officials of HMRL and GHMC were closely coordinating with each other on the proposed metro corridors as well as the Strategic Road Development Project, it added.

While the airport corridor will touch only the existing fly over at Bio Diversity park, it will have to deal with many such structures in the Lakdikapul-BHEL corridor.