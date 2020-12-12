The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2020 No Rohingya infiltra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 12, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Mr. Singh said that the BSF and BGB have jointly decided to check the incidents of firing between themselves across the border
Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)
 Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday informed that no instance of Rohingyas' infiltration has been found at the India-Bangladesh border under its South Bengal Frontier in West Bengal this year so far.

On the Rohingyas' infiltration, BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Ashwini Kumar Singh said, "Our mandate is to maintain the sanctity of the international border. We are against any sort of border violation. No such incident about the Rohingyas has been noticed not only in the recent past but also in this whole year in this area."

 

He was speaking alongside Border Guard Bangladesh additional director general (South West Region: Jessore) Brigadier General Mohammed Zakir Hossain after their three-day-long BSF-BGB regional commander-level conference in Kolkata.

Mr Singh, when asked of any recent trend among the Bangladeshis, living in India without valid proof, to return to their motherland on the first anniversary of the Citizenship Amendment Act,  added, "We have not experienced any such thing also. Everything, as far as border is concerned,  is normal."

 

He however added that the BSF and BGB have jointly decided to check the incidents of firing between themselves across the border. "The issue has been discussed in detail. We have formulated many steps to reduce firing between two sides and lower the loss of both the countries."

Besides anti-smuggling operations, simultaneous coordinated patrolling-joint patrolling, breach of border fence, measures to check violation of sanctity of international border and illegal cross border movement were also discussed by the BSF and BGB at the conference.

 

 

...
Tags: border security force, border guard bangladesh (bgb), rohingya infiltration, ashwini kumar singh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh SEC writes again seeking panchayat polls

Special forces personnel wield the weapon. (Representational Image: Corner Shot)

Special forces get a CornerShot boost

Members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) take part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Nagaon District of Assam, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (PTI)

Fresh anti-CAA agitation resumes in Assam, set to intensify further

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers reject govt proposal, to intensify agitation with nationwide protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikiat addresses media after a meeting with representatives of farmer organizations regarding the Centre's farm reform laws, near Singhu border in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Shiv Kumar Kakkaji is also seen. (PTI)

PM Modi says opposition is misleading farmers and 'playing tricks' on them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the dedication of 6-lane Prayagraj-Varanasi section of NH-19, in Varanasi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Pawar warns Centre of larger farmers' protest if concerns not addressed soon

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham