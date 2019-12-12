Telangana Governor advises teaching self defence skills to girl students

Peddapalli: Telangana state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, during her visit to Peddapalli district on Wednesday, attended an event by the students of the Zilla Parishad High School in Ramagundam.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Learning self defence skills helps build confidence among girls and also develops physical and mental abilities. It enables them to face unexpected circumstances and protect themselves. The government must take initiation to teach self defence skills to every girl student studying in government schools.”

She lauded the efforts of the district collector Devasena in training 12,000 girl students of various government schools and colleges.

The Governor said, “Peddapalli district will stand as a role model for not only the state but also the nation.”

The Governor appealed to all the girls to utilise the opportunity and learn self defence skills and encouraged them to pass on the training to other girls in their areas.

Later, the Governor Soundararajan inspected an avenue plantation at Basantnagar and planted a sapling. She inspected the cloth bag manufacturing unit at Basantnagar and the Sabala sanitary napkin manufacturing unit at Shantinagar operated by the women of Self Help Groups.

In Kasulapalli village, the villagers gave the Governor a warm welcome with traditional art forms of Telangana — carrying Bonalu and Bathukamma and playing the drums.

The Governor inspected the soak pits, individual sanitary latrines, kitchen gardens that have been established under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Later, the Governor inspected the Nandi pump house, surge pool and electric sub-station constructed under package VI of the Kaleshwaram project.

Engineer-in-chief of the project, N. Venkateshwarlu explained to the Governor about the Kaleshwaram project and the method of lifting water.

The Governor said the project will fulfil irrigation needs of farmers and the drinking water needs in the state.