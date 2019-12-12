Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2019 Special court to try ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special court to try Asifabad dist rape and murder case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 12, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 2:21 am IST
The state government had requested the Telangana High Court to set up the special court exclusively for the trial of the accused.
Hyderabad: The state government has designated the V Additional Sessions Judge Court at Adilabad as a fast-track court for the trial of the accused involved in the brutal rape and murder of a Dalit woman Samatha in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district last month.

The state government had requested the Telangana High Court to set up the special court exclusively for the trial of the accused.  Following the court’s approval, the state government issued orders on Wednesday designating the Court of Special Judge for trial under the SC and STs (POA) Act-cum-Additional District Judge, as a special court for speedy trial and disposal of the case.

 

Law minister Indrakaran Reddy said that the setting up of special court would ensure hearing the case on a daily basis.

The minister said following the recent gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to take steps to ensure justice in the other cases too.

Following the killing of all four accused in the Disha rape and murder case in an alleged encounter by the police December 6, people in the Asifabad district staged protests, demanding similar punishment in the case of the Dalit woman too.

Tags: rape and murder, telangana high court, indrakaran reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, disha rape and murder case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


