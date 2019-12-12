Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2019 Polling for third ph ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polling for third phase ends in Jharkhand, 62.03 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.
While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)
 While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)

Ranchi: As voting ends for the third of the five-phased Assembly elections in Jharkhand, an estimated voter turnout of 62.03 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting for 12 of 17 Assembly seats concluded at 3 pm while polling for the remaining constituencies, including Ranchi, Kanke, and Hatia, continued till 5 pm.

 

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm.

The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.

A total of 309 candidates, including 32 women, are contesting from 17 Assembly seats.

The constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, in which voting is being held, are spread over eight districts in the state.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand became a multi-cornered fight with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) breaking off from BJP to fight the elections on its own and other regional parties such as JVM among others already in the competition.

Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have entered into a coalition to defeat BJP, which is seeking to return to power under the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7.

The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, eci, silli, ranchi, ajsu
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Latest From Nation

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that

2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on citizenship bill protestors: report

'The ministry has emphasised that not only shall the campus return to normalcy but a foolproof system shall be put in place for non-recurrence of such issues in the future,' a senior HRD Ministry official said. (Photo: File)

JNU fee-hike: 'Need a fool-proof system for non recurrence of issues,' says HRD

The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel of Nitbhaya's parents, sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay. (Photo: File | AFP)

Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail asks UP for 2 hangmen amid speculation

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits. (Photo: Representational)

Ayodhya case: SC dismisses review petitions of its November 9 verdict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JNU fee-hike: 'Need a fool-proof system for non recurrence of issues,' says HRD

'The ministry has emphasised that not only shall the campus return to normalcy but a foolproof system shall be put in place for non-recurrence of such issues in the future,' a senior HRD Ministry official said. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail asks UP for 2 hangmen amid speculation

The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel of Nitbhaya's parents, sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay. (Photo: File | AFP)

Ayodhya case: SC dismisses review petitions of its November 9 verdict

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits. (Photo: Representational)

'Yeddyurappa' to 'Yediyurappa': Change in name pays electoral dividend to K'taka CM

All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister in July, he had reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name 'Yediyurappa' from 'Yeddyurappa', apparently influenced by numerology. (Photo: File)

B'desh Foreign Minister cancels 2-day India visit amid Citizenship Bill protests

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham