Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2019 PM Modi urges Jharkh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi urges Jharkhand people to vote in large numbers in third phase

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 8:48 am IST
The third phase will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the 81 assembly constituencies.
"The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," the Prime Minister tweeted.
 "The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," the Prime Minister tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As polling for the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections kick-started on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in large numbers.

"The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

The third of the five-phase elections of Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Thursday and will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the 81 assembly constituencies.

A total of 309 candidates, including 32 women, are contesting from 17 assembly seats. The constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, going to vote on Thursday are spread over eight districts in the state.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7.

The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, jharkhand assembly elections 2019, voting
Location: India, Delhi


