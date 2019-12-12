Muslims fear Citizenship Amendment Bill to hit cross border weddings

Hyderabad: The Citizenship (Amendment Bill) if it is passed will curtail the number of cross-border marriages in the Muslim community. Marriages between families in India and those in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan occurred due to extended families living in these countries and the acceptance of citizens of these countries living in any one of them.

Over the years, there have been marriages which have led to many of them settling in India. But with the CAB these relations will take a major hit.

Sakina Taher (name changed) who is from Karachi and after marriage lives in Secundera-bad, said, “I cannot get Indian citizenship now, though my husband is an Indian and my child is born in India.”

Many like Sakina wonder what this nefarious bill will do to their lives and their marriages.

Rehana Saleem (name changed) from Bangladesh married an Indian national in 2010. “The due process of citizenship is being followed by me. Will it now no longer be applicable?” she wants to know.

This is another question plaguing those who have completed the paper work and the waiting time required for citizenship. For them it is a major blow. They are so scared that they are not willing to talk about it and are very confused. Approaching government officials for any clarification is difficult as it would lead to further problems, say the families.

Syed Rafi, president of Overseas Hyderabadis in Middle East said, “This is a genuine problem for many of the families. Some of them are looking at living in Dubai and the Middle East as there are issues in India. These are bonafide citizens who have completed the paper work in the country they were born in.

It is not understood why government is taking this step towards the Muslims. If there were minorities who were persecuted in these countries so were the Muslims.” This religion-based discrimination (it does not apply to people professing other religions) has created a fear for the future among Muslims, especially since the next step will be the National Register of Citizens of India which the BJP government wants to apply to the whole country even though it was a disaster in Assam.