Internet cut off, people in Assam can't read your 'reassuring' message: Cong to PM

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Congress said, 'Our brothers and sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten.'
(Photo: Screengrab)
 (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assurance to the people of Assam on Twitter after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, saying the people in the state cannot read his "reassuring" message as the internet there has been cut-off.

In a series of tweets, in both Assamese and English, the prime minister said he personally and the Central government are "totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6." The Clause 6 of the Assam Accord guaranteed safeguarding local rights, language and culture.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB," Modi tweeted.

Read | No one can take away your rights, no need to worry: PM assures NE on CAB

Taking a dig at the prime minister's message, the Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Our brothers and sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off."

Several incidents of violence have been reported from the northeastern state following the passage of the bill in Parliament on Wednesday night. The law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing persecution there.

 

...
