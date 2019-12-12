Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2019 Guwahati is under cu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati is under curfew as Assam burns over CAB

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 12, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Tyres were burnt and logs placed on roads and rail tracks to stop movement of vehicles and trains across the state.
Protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarban-anda Sonowal.
 Protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarban-anda Sonowal.

Guwahati/Agartala: Even as the Rajya Sabha was discussing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, massive and spontaneous protests broke out in several districts of Assam, including Guwahati, forcing authorities to impose indefinite curfew in the state’s capital.

Tyres were burnt and logs placed on roads and rail tracks to stop movement of vehicles and trains across the state. Protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarban-anda Sonowal.

 


The protest in the capital city was so sudden and so vociferous that most of the schools which were open on Wednesday decided to declare holiday by 12 noon to avoid any untoward incident with students while returning back.

In the violent protests, six vehicles were burnt, including two school buses, by the protesters in front of the state secretariat. Protesters were also seen pelting stones on the police force.

The curfew, which was imposed in Guwahati at 6.15 pm, was later extended indefinitely, Assam’s additional director general (law and order) Mukesh Agrawal told PTI. Despite the curfew, arson continued in several areas.

One column of Army is on standby in Assam’s Bongaigaon district and another one in Dibrugarh, ready to be deployed if required.

A day after Assam witnessed total shutdown in protest against CAB, on Wednesday thousands of students from every college in Guwahati, including those from Guwahati Medical College, Assam Engineering College, took out a massive protest march on the Guwahati-Shillong Road, the city’s main road leading to the secretariat in Dispur.

The protesting students clashed with the police and the CRPF after they were stopped at Bhangag-arh. Several students were caned by police and tear gas shells were also fired to disperse the crowd.

In similar protests that rocked Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sibsagar districts, several students sustained injuries in police lathi-charge. The injured students were rushed to Assam Medical College.

Informing that the Army was called in Bongaigaon district after some anti-CAB protesters tried to vandalise a village, security sources added that the Army was on standby as police and CRPF had managed to control the situation.

In Tripura, Internet services remained suspended for the second day and paramilitary forces along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed on Wednesday in some districts that were rocked by anti-CAB violence.

The Congress has called a shutdown in the state on Thursday after party workers were injured in baton charge by the TSR when they took out a torch rally in protest against the CAB.

Indian Army officials said that two columns of Assam Rifles are deployed in Tripura. The strength of one column is about 70 personnel, including all ranks. In Assam’s Dibrugarh, a journalist was injured who got caught in the stone pelting by a mob and the police lobbing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters near a polytechnic institute, police said. Rubber bullets were fired and lathicharge was carried out against agitators at Moran also, police said.

In view of the fresh protests in which students from colleges are participating, Guwahati and Dibrugarh universities have postponed exams for an indefinite period.

The protest march at numerous locations in Guwahati brought traffic on all roads to a standstill.

Hundreds of vehicles moving in and out of the city have been stranded for hours. Protesting students also forced shopkeepers to close their shops and at some places they tried to vandalise shops. However, police team chasing the protestors managed to avert any major incident.

Though no organisation had called for a bandh on Wednesday, people came out in large numbers in Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and several other districts since morning.

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill


Latest From Nation

Fake certificates seized by CCB sleuths

Central Crime Branch cops bust fake marks card rackets

Volunteers and techies hold a placard urging people to take BMTC buses plying on Bus Priority Lane, in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

BMTC Bus Yatra a success: 22 km in 15 minutes at 9.30 am!

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood and other police officers address the media in Bengaluru. (Photo: R. Samuel)

‘With more crimes against women, police are on edge too’

The Jamia Masjid in Bengaluru even opened a 'Citizen Centre' three months ago to assist people to keep their documents ready and help in addressing the anomalies.

NRC: Mosques urge Muslims to update docs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

The Bose NC 700 is built around a stainless steel headband that feature a matte finish and they beautifully transition from a flat to cylindrical shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear review petitions in Ayodhya case tomorrow

Earlier today, key Hindu litigant Nirmohi Akhara filed a review petition in the apex court. Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed. (Photo: File)

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah hospitalised for angioplasty treatment

After 8-hour debate, Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

He said that the Bill has been brought to rectify a historic blunder -- the partition -- and give a dignified life to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and settled in India before December 31, 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati under indefinite curfew amid protests against CAB

Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord. (Photo: PTI)

'Don't need to prove how staunch Hindu we are': Shiv Sena opposes CAB in RS

'We should discuss this Bill based on humanity not on religion. There is a difference between intruders and refugees,' said Raut, whose party is a former ally of the BJP. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham