Disha case: Ex-judge may probe killings

The further hearing based on the suggested names of former top court judges would take place on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that a former judge of the top court would inquire into the encounter killing of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor.

“We purpose to appoint a former judge of Supre-me Court to inquire into the encounter and he will not sit in Hyderabad but in Delhi,” said Chief Justice S.A. Bobde heading the bench also comprising Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Seeking suggestion from the petitioner G.S.Mani and the Telangana government on the name of former judge to hold the probe, CJI Bobde said that he had contacted the former top court judge Justice P.V. Reddy but he has declined.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Telangana told the court to hear the Telangana government on the steps it has already taken before handing over the probe to former top court judge. The further hearing based on the suggested names of former top court judges would take place on Thursday.

While directing on Monday (December 9, 2019) that it would be hearing of the PIL by Mani today (Wednesday), the bench headed by CJI Bobde had noted that Telangana High court was already seized of the matter and hearing it.

The petitioners Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav — both advocates of the Supreme Court — have sought an independent probe either by a SIT, CBI, CID or a police team of other State into the alleged encounter killing of four suspected accused.

The PIL has also sought probe against the Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one including them would support the accused persons involved in the gang rape and murder of the innocent young doctor. try. However, the PIL says that the officials “taking the law into their hand, conducting fake encoun-ter is highly unfortunate.”