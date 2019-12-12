Nation Current Affairs 12 Dec 2019 Indian Union Muslim ...
Indian Union Muslim League to file writ petition against CAB in SC today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 12, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Earlier, the IUML said it would challenge the bill in the apex court as it violates Article 14 of Constitution.
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, would face its first legal challenge as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the contentious legislation on Thursday.

Earlier, the IUML said it would challenge the bill in the apex court once it is passed by Parliament as it asserted that the legislation violates Article 14 of the Constitution by bringing in religion-based citizenship.

 

The bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who faced religious persecution there, has been panned by the Opposition for being discriminatory.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides the BJP and its allies such as the Janata Dal (United) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the legislation was supported by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Bill’s passage as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The Bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", he wrote on Twitter.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, however, said it marks a "dark day" in the constitutional history of India and a "victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces" over the country's pluralism.

 

...
