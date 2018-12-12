Terrorists kill four policemen in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Four policemen were killed Tuesday when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked a guard post outside a minority pocket in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

The attack took place this afternoon when four policemen were sitting in a pre-fabricated room outside the pocket that houses six Kashmiri pandit families.

A senior police official said that six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were led by former Special Police Officer Adil Bashir, who deserted in October and decamped eight weapons from a PDP legislator.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police officer said that militants fired indiscriminately, killing three policemen on the spot and critically injuring one.

The injured policeman was rushed to an Army hospital, where he also succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Anees Ahmad, Hamidullah, Mehraj ud Din and Abdul Majeed. At the time of the incident, only one family was present at the minority pocket. Immediately after the shoot out, the terrorists fled with three Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) of the policemen, the official said, adding a cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the criminals.

The official said that an intercept had been received in which it was clear that Jaish-e-Mohammed, a banned terrorist organisation, was behind the barbaric act.

Meanwhile J&K Govern-or Satya Pal Malik Tues-day expressed grief over the killing of four police personnel in a terror attack in Shopian district.

In a message, Malik prayed for the departed souls and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. The state unit of the BJP also condemned the “cowardly attack” and said the continued “jihadi terror and violence” against the security personnel was part of a “sinister design” to subvert the morale of the police force. — PTI