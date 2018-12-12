search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana poll results: KCR sweeps, win 88 of 119 seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 1:24 am IST
The people of Telangana made it more than clear KCR is the only man they trust to govern the state.
TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao flashes the victory sign after his party won the state Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
 TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao flashes the victory sign after his party won the state Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The pink tsunami buried not just the Mahakutumi but also the BJP. No one survived except the MIM, which sided with the giant. The verdict was emphatic and it was clear. If it is Telangana, it has to be KCR. No wonder Kutami got a pink slip. 

The people of Telangana made it more than clear he is the only man they trust to govern the state. Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the Telangana Rashtra Samiti to a sweep on Tuesday, winning 88 of 119 seats in the first Assembly election in the separate state.

 

It was a foregone conclusion that the TRS would win. There really was no wave against him or his policies and certainly no talk of the Congress at the ground level. What is breathtaking is the extent of the sweep.

Senior Congress leaders like J. Geeta Reedy, K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy have lost. The BJP’s Dr K. Laxman and G. Kishan Reddy who have won consistently faced defeat.

If it is argued that the BJP stalwarts lost thanks to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who wanted to change the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, then the Congress certainly lost by tying up TD president and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu — an arch rival — and the TJS which did not even open its account. By converting the electoral battle into one against Mr Naidu, Mr KCR certainly reaped huge dividends.

The Congress argument on Mr Rao being seen as the ‘B team’ of the BJP cut no ice with the electorate as Muslims seem to have voted hugely in favour of the TRS. Except for the Khammam region and the Adivasi pockets, the TRS won them all in one of the grand sweeps in the Telugu states. 

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, telangana polls result, cm yogi adityanath
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to take oath on December 16, Navami


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expects RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned. (Photo: File | PTI)

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly poll outcome shows BJP 'losing influence': Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him. (Photo: File | ANI)

It’s TRS second term: Populist schemes pay handsome dividends to KCR

Ensuring 24 hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: AP).

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham