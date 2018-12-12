Telangana election results: MIM retains all its seats in city

Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi greet each other at the MIM office on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen on Tuesday recorded a hat-trick by retaining its seven Assembly seats in the Old City.

MIM candidates registered victories in Chandrayanagutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Bahadurpura and Karwan out of the seven seats under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which is held by party president Asaduddin Owaisi, and in Nampally assembly under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The MIM contested eight seats and it lost in Rajendranagar to the TRS.

MIM star campaigner Akbaruddin Owaisi recorded a 80,264 -vote victory over his nearest rival BJP candidate Shezadi. While other MIM candidates won by a smaller majority, Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi’s margin increased from 59, 174 votes that he had registered last time.

Five-time Yakutpura legislator Mumtaz Ahmad Khan contested from Charminar this time and secured 32, 586 votes against the BJP’s Uma Mahender. Kausar Mohiuddin got reelected from Karwan with a margin of 49,692 votes against Amar Singh of the BJP.

Nampally MLA Meraj Hussain was re-elected against Feroz Khan of the Congress by a margin of 9,675 votes and Pasha Ahmad Quadri won from Yakutpura by 46,978 votes against the TRS’ Sama Sunder Reddy.

Bahadurpura legislator Mauzzam Khan retained the seat with a majority of 82, 518 votes by defeating TRS candidate Inayath Ali Baqri. In Malakpet, Ahmad Balala recorded a hat-trick by winning the seat with a majority of 23,512 votes to defeat the TD’s Muzaffer Ali Khan.