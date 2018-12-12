search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana election results: MIM retains all its seats in city

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2018, 3:11 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 3:11 am IST
The MIM contested eight seats and it lost in Rajendranagar to the TRS.
Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi greet each other at the MIM office on Tuesday.
 Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi greet each other at the MIM office on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen on Tuesday recorded a hat-trick by retaining its seven Assembly seats in the Old City.

MIM candidates registered victories in Chandrayanagutta, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Charminar, Bahadurpura and Karwan out of the seven seats under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which is held by party president Asaduddin Owaisi, and in Nampally assembly under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

 

The MIM contested eight seats and it lost in Rajendranagar to the TRS.

MIM star campaigner Akbaruddin Owaisi recorded a 80,264 -vote victory over his nearest rival BJP candidate Shezadi. While other MIM candidates won by a smaller majority, Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi’s margin increased from 59, 174 votes that he had registered last time. 

Five-time Yakutpura legislator Mumtaz Ahmad Khan contested from Charminar this time and secured 32, 586 votes against the BJP’s Uma Mahender. Kausar Mohiuddin got reelected from Karwan with a margin of 49,692 votes against Amar Singh of the BJP.

Nampally MLA Meraj Hussain was re-elected against Feroz Khan of the Congress by a margin of 9,675 votes and   Pasha Ahmad Quadri won from Yakutpura by 46,978 votes against the TRS’ Sama Sunder Reddy.

Bahadurpura legislator Mauzzam Khan retained the seat with a majority of 82, 518 votes by defeating TRS candidate Inayath Ali Baqri. In Malakpet,  Ahmad Balala recorded a hat-trick by winning the seat with a majority of 23,512 votes to defeat the TD’s Muzaffer Ali Khan. 

...
Tags: telangana election results, asaduddin owaisi, akbaruddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expects RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned. (Photo: File | PTI)

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly poll outcome shows BJP 'losing influence': Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him. (Photo: File | ANI)

It’s TRS second term: Populist schemes pay handsome dividends to KCR

Ensuring 24 hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: AP).

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham