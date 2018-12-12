search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi passed 'leadership tests' would emerge PM after 2019 polls: Moily

THE ASIAN AGE
Published Dec 12, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
'People definitely see that he (Rahul Gandhi) is much better leader than (PM) Narendra Modi,' Veerappa Moily said.
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily praised Rahul Gandhi for the manner in which he was working with 'this kind of hardship, perseverance and patience' and said it has really paid dividends in the elections to the assemblies. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily praised Rahul Gandhi for the manner in which he was working with 'this kind of hardship, perseverance and patience' and said it has really paid dividends in the elections to the assemblies. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has passed all "leadership tests", and would emerge as the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily claimed on Wednesday.

A resurgent Congress on Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

 

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said her party will extend support to the Congress to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and keep the BJP out of power.

She also said that if the need arises, the BSP will also support the Congress in Rajasthan to form the next government.

"People have tolerated too long the misgovernance and the misrule of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his NDA government. And this (results of elections to state assemblies) is an indication that they are totally unhappy with him," former Union minister M Veerappa Moily told PTI.

"And the manner in which they (BJP) have carried on certain personal propaganda against Soniaji and Rahulji... people are not tolerating. This is the success not only of the Congress party but also of the (party) leadership," he said.

The elections to state assemblies, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, were a big test of leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said. "...that means to say May 2019 onwards Rahul Gandhi will emerge as the leader of the country and also as Prime Minister."

He praised Rahul Gandhi for the manner in which he was working with "this kind of hardship, perseverance and patience" and said it has really paid dividends in the elections to the assemblies.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) has passed all the tests which were posed to him to become a leader," Moily claimed.

"People definitely see that he is a much better leader than (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi".

Rahul Gandhi, he said, has also been successful in mobilising all the forces against PM Modi.

"This (poll to the assemblies) is quite a manifestation of the combination of all the opposition parties against Narendra Modi and NDA," Moily said.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, m veerappa moily, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assembly poll results: Sonia says Cong's victory over BJP's negative politics

Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a 'Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics'. (Photo: File)

Congress gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Rafale deal

According to Sharma, the decision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of buying the jets has resulted in a loss not only in national exchequer but also in a loss of technology transfer in the manufacture of 108 fighter jets by public-sector Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) (Photo: ANI)

Not running away or going to live other country: Robert Vadra on ED raids

'Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country,' Vadra told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Accepted electoral outcome with humility: PM as Cong takes 3 BJP states

'Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram,' tweeted PM Modi (Photo: File)

MP election results: Cliffhanger ends with Cong just 2 short of majority

With the Congress and the BJP falling short of a simple majority, the focus now shifts to smaller parties and Independents who will play an important role in government formation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham