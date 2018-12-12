PM Narendra Modi congratulates K Chandrasekhar Rao for win

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, congratulated Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his party’s landslide win in the state.

“Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana,” Mr Modi tweeted. He said the BJP, which has suffered defeat, accepts people’s mandate with humility.

Mr Modi sought to boost the morale of its workers, saying they worked day and night and that he saluted their hard work.

“Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work harder for the development of India,” he said.