Not running away or going to live other country: Robert Vadra on ED raids

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers.
'Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country,' Vadra told ANI. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, who is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land deal, on Wednesday, said that he would cooperate and not run away to some other country, adding that the process should be fair and legal.

"Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country," Vadra told ANI.

 

Claiming that charges against him were false and politically motivated, Vadra asserted, "We have replied to every notice. But my family is under stress, my mother is unwell, my premises were ransacked and locks were broken. Everything should be done legally, we have always been cooperating," he added.

Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi, in addition to Bengaluru, the ED sources said.

While Vadra's advocate Suman Khaitan cried foul, the ED sources said that it had "evidence" that the persons being raided had received money in their bank accounts from defence suppliers.

Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided "close associates" and business partners of Vadra without producing any search warrants.

