KT Rama Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi top names on Twitter

Hyderabad: Throughout the state election campaign, politicians and political parties used Twitter to communicate with people. The parties’ official positions and announcements vis a vis policies and key social issues accounted for some of the top-tweeted moments in the past two months as voters went to the polls.

Between October 1 and December 11, across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi emerged as the most-mentioned leaders on Twitter, while Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and caretaker Minister K. T. Rama Rao emerged as the most-mentioned candidates on Twitter.

Minister Rama Rao’s tweet thanking the people of Telangana for the mandate, his new profile picture with a gun and Whatsapp conversation with Rajagopal Reddy were the most retweeted tweets.

In Telangana, apart from K.T. Rama Rao, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, TPCC leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP leader Dr K Laxman were the top-mentioned candidates.

Surprisingly, MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar emerged as the top mentioned state election influencer. As per data released by Twitter related to #AssemblyElections2018, the Congress handle of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was more active than that of Telangana. Likewise, BJP’s Twitter handle of MP, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh was more active than that of Telangana.

There were over 66 lakh tweets around the #Assembly Elections2018 on Twitter since October 1.

Beyond key national and state voices, Twitter users also participated in dynamic conversations at grassroots level around the state elections.

Rural economy emerged as the most talked-about election-related topic over the past nine weeks.

People spoke about religion and caste, EVM and vote tampering, dynastic politics and corruption apart from rural economy. Parties’ positions and announcements around policies and key social issues accounted for some of the top-Tweeted moments in the past two months as voters went to the polls.