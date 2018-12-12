search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao pulled votes like 'Indira Gandhi' and 'N T Rama Rao'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Dec 12, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 3:01 am IST
KCR’s image, the welfare schemes he initiated and the sense of self-respect he imbued, seem to wins him seats.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Whether rural or urban, whether Congress bastion or any other, it made no difference to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti as people across the state voted for it and rejected the Congress-led People’s Front in the just concluded Assembly elections. 

K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s image, the welfare schemes he initiated and the sense of self-respect he imbued, seem to have convinced voters to continue with the TRS. 

 

The entry of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in alliance with the arch rival of the TRS, the Congress, turned the elections into a match between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and KCR vs Naidu and this was to KCR and his party’s advantage.

 The Congress had predicted that the massive voter turnout would go against the TRS but the results have shown that it was in fact a positive vote for the TRS. 

The Congress-led People’s Front had high hopes of doing well in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, but here too the TRS won a majority of seats. Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts, supposed to be the strongholds of the Congress, were also swept up in the TRS wave this time.  

The alliance was unable to give the TRS a really tough fight in any seat. It was Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao who really pulled in the votes for his state. He has shown that after Indira Gandhi and N.T. Rama Rao, he is the only leader who can win for his party single-handed as people have a negative opinion of a majority of TRS candidates. This was seen during the election campaign when some villages did not allow candidates to enter. 

People across the state said that they were unhappy with their TRS candidates but they wanted KCR and the TRS back in power. 

Minister K.T Rama Rao in an interview to this newspaper during the campaigning admitted: “It is true some candidates have a negative image with the public, but KCR's image will overshadow that.” 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, n t rama rao, indira gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expects RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned. (Photo: File | PTI)

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly poll outcome shows BJP 'losing influence': Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him. (Photo: File | ANI)

It’s TRS second term: Populist schemes pay handsome dividends to KCR

Ensuring 24 hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: AP).

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham