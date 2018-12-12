search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Jumlebaazi exposed': Upendra Kushwaha on BJP's defeat in Assembly polls

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Kushwaha congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the victory in three states in Assembly polls.
Kushwaha, who has so far kept his cards close to his chest, is expected to side with the opposition alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. (Photo: File)
 Kushwaha, who has so far kept his cards close to his chest, is expected to side with the opposition alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Patna: Praising the assembly poll results, leaders across the political spectrum in Bihar on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP, which suffered a drubbing in two of its bastions and was engaged in a neck-and-neck fight with the Congress in the third state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party witnessed a sharp dip in its vote share in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party and the Congress are taking turns to overtake each other as counting of votes is underway.

 

In Mizoram and Telangana, the BJP bagged one seat each.

Only "Lord Rama and the public" knew what lay in store for the party which rules at the Centre, Rashtriya Janata Dal national president Lalu Yadav said.

The former chief minister, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases and currently lodged at a hospital in Ranchi, congratulated the public on his official Twitter handle, which is operated by his close aides.

In a tweet, which bore his trademark style, Yadav said, "This is the public. It knows everything. It is now wise enough to discern jumlas (gimmicks)."

"Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan... Only Lord Rama knows and the public knows what lay in store. Heartiest congratulations to the justice-loving public," he added.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who resigned from the Union council of ministers and severed ties with the NDA on Monday, also took a veiled dig at the saffron party and congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the party put up an impressive show in the three states.

"In a democracy, it is always the public interest that wins. Jumlebaazi was bound to get exposed one day. Heartiest congratulations to Rahul Gandhi for the victory," Kushwaha tweeted, tagging the official Congress page and its Rajasthan veteran Ashok Gehlot, among others.

Kushwaha, who has so far kept his cards close to his chest, is expected to side with the opposition alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. He had put in his papers alleging that he felt "betrayed" and "dejected" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Meanwhile, disgruntled BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha also took potshots at his party's leadership, blaming its "arrogance" and "over ambition" for the major drubbing.

"Kahin khushi kahin gam... Didn't I warn you about the writing on the wall. And that truth shall prevail. Hard hitting.... and well deserving. Truth has prevailed at last," Sinha tweeted without naming any party.

"Hearty congratulations to all our people on the spectacular, most expected and awaited victory," he said.

"Those who have lost, thanks to their arrogance, poor performance or over ambition - also deserve heartfelt condolences. Hope wish and pray that wisdom and good sense prevails upon them soon... sooner the better. Long live democracy. Jai Hind," the actor-turned-politician said in another tweet.

...
Tags: upendra kushwaha, bjp, congress, lalu prasad yadav, assembly elections
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Expects RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das to address liquidity issue urgently: CII

Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a day after his predecessor Urjit Patel resigned. (Photo: File | PTI)

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly poll outcome shows BJP 'losing influence': Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him. (Photo: File | ANI)

It’s TRS second term: Populist schemes pay handsome dividends to KCR

Ensuring 24 hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: AP).

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham