Nation, Current Affairs

‘Don't be sore losers’: TRS to Cong raising suspicion of EVM manipulation

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
'Congress can continue to blame EVMs till next elections and they can continue to do same after next elections,' KT Rama Rao said.
Instead of being 'sore losers', the Congress has to come to terms with the verdict of the people, said Rama Rao, son of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Wednesday ridiculed the Congress for raising suspicion about manipulation of EVM in the December 7 assembly polls and said the party should not behave like "sore losers".

Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that there was a 'strong' suspicion that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polls had been manipulated.

 

When TRS leader K T Rama Rao's reaction was sought on the issue, he said that the Congress leadership, especially in Telangana, should have the common sense to understand that if the EVMs worked fine in the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls, how could they be blamed in Telangana.

"The Congress can continue to blame the EVMs till the next elections and they can continue to do the same after the next elections," he said.

Instead of being "sore losers", the Congress has to come to terms with the verdict of the people, said Rama Rao, son of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"The Congress has to rise above pettiness and electioneering gimmicks. Now they have to realise that the people have given them at least the opposition status. So let them at least respect the people's verdict and work towards it," added Rama Rao, who is considered number two in the party.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, telangana congress, trs, k t rama rao, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




