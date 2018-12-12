Congress doesn't have capacity to stop PM Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM leader said he would stand with KCR, as Rao is referred to, in ensuring that there is a non-Congress, non-BJP government in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said there is a need for all non-Congress and non-BJP parties to come together and hoped TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will take the victory in Telangana forward by bringing all such parties on a common platform to defeat the saffron party.

The Hyderabad MP said he has his 'grave doubts' about the Congress' capacity to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"To defeat BJP it is still a task for all of us. Congress is not the alternative for this country. If BJP has to be defeated and Narendra Modi stopped from becoming Prime Minister in 2019, then non-Congress and non-BJP leaders have to come forward. They (Congress) don't have the capacity," Owaisi said in Hyderabad. He said he had been saying for over a month that TRS would form a government in Telangana. "People of Telangana solely backed TRS and they know they have a leader who has delivered... this verdict is for KCR to take forward," he said.

"I hope KCR realises that he should not now limit himself to Telangana only... he has a very large national role to play and I am sure that with the governance model he gave in Telangana, he will definitely do wonders. KCR has to come forward and we welcome his announcement. We will tell the people of India. There is a need for non-Congress and non-BJP leaders to come together to give a new vision, new economic policy...KCR has the capacity," Owaisi said.

Rao said that the results would enable the TRS to play a crucial role in national politics and that a national party would emerge that would form a coalition with a consortium of regional parties to take on the BJP and Congress.

The AIMIM leader said he would stand with KCR, as Rao is referred to, in ensuring that there is a non-Congress, non-BJP government in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Owaisi said he was "pretty much sure" that KCR, with his talent, would be able to galvanise all non-Congress and non-BJP parties and that he would play a crucial role in bringing a non-Congress and non-BJP government to power.

"I am sure that in the next Parliament elections in Telangana, 17 seats will be won by TRS and AIMIM (together) and there will be no question of Congress and BJP in Telangana," he said.

Owaisi claimed that the people of Telangana and also Hyderabad have rejected the "opportunistic, divisive and communal" politics of Congress and BJP in the elections.

"People have rejected your allegations of calling TRS as the 'B' Team and MIM as 'C' Team. I hope Rahul Gandhi will do some self-introspection and see what he and his party was not able to do, which we have done it in Telangana," Owaisi said.

Had there been a regional party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, they could have done well, he said.

Owaisi said TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu should learn a lesson from the poll results.

"I would like to tell him that I will go to Andhra Pradesh. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu will not even win two seats. People (of Andhra Pradesh) are fed up with him."

You see similar results (of Telangana) will be repeated in Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP's important leaders have lost...the BJP (Telangana unit) President has lost... what will now Yogi (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) say? what will Amit Shah and what will Prime Minister Narendra Modi say", he asked.