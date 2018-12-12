search on deccanchronicle.com
Assembly poll results: Sonia says Cong's victory over BJP's negative politics

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a 'Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics'. (Photo: File)
 Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a 'Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party's good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP's "negative politics".

Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a "Congress victory over the BJP's negative politics".

 

A resurgent Congress Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while emerging as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

Tags: congress, sonia gandhi, bjp, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




