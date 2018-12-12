search on deccanchronicle.com
Asaduddin Owaisi supports KCR on non-BJP, non-Congress rule at the centre

Published Dec 12, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 3:17 am IST
We are going to support him in all his endeavours at the Centre,” Owaisi said.
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will support TRS president KCR in national politics and has agreed to his demand for a non-BJP and non-Congress government at the Centre.

“KCR has the capability and abilities to present a good alternative to the BJP and Congress for the country. We are going to support him in all his endeavours at the Centre,” Owaisi said.

 

Addressing the media at his party office, Owaisi said that he had seen KCR from very close quarters and was of the opinion that the nation deserved a leader like him. 

The people of India should be aware of the kind of governance model delivered in Telangana wherein each and every section of the society has benefited, he said. 

He stated that the Telangana Congress and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had utterly failed and had no guts to provide an alternative to the BJP.

He asserted that in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the TDP would not even win two seats in Andhra Pradesh.

“The important leaders of BJP and the Congress have lost their seats in TS and the people have reinforced their confidence in TRS with high expectations for the future,” he added.

“Chandrababu Naidu will be washed out in 2019 and he will destroy others also. We want KCR to come forward and play a vital role to give an alternative to the nation with a vision of a new economic policy and a new model of governance. We have to bring the other parties close as the Congress has failed to do it. I have grave doubts that the Congress has the capacity to defeat the BJP at all,” he added.

