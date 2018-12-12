After Congress leader K Jana Reddy’s defeat, KCR is the only 8-time MLA in TS

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao created two records, one for himself and the other for his party.

Mr Rao won for the eighth time to the Assembly whereas Congress leader K. Jana Reddy missed this record by losing to the TRS candidate at Nagarjuna-sagar. The CM therefore is the only MLA in the state Assembly who has won eight elections.

The other record is that Mr Rao set is by retaining power despite going for early elections. In the past in the combined state the Congress once and Telugu Desam twice had gone in for early polls and were defeated.

Mr Rao went to the polls nine months before schedule but he won more seats than the previous time when the party won 63.

Apart from Mr Harish Rao, ministers Etala Rajendar and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, TRS leaders Koppula Eshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao won for the sixth time.