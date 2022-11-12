'When World is going through crisis; India achieving new milestones', says PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: Emphasizing that India has become a focal point for implementing new ideas and undertaking development at a rapid pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history as the world is witnessing a crisis.

Projects pertaining to connectivity, oil and gas sector being launched in Visakhapatnam today, will give a fillip to Andhra Pradesh's growth," the Prime Minister said as he launched multiple development projects in Visakhapatnam.

PM Modi said the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects over Rs 10,000 crore will fulfill the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister said that he is very happy to dedicate various projects for the development of Andhra Pradesh adding that the city of Visakhapatnam is very special.

"Visakhapatnam was an important port of ancient India. Through this trade was carried out across the world. Still today, Visakhapatnam is the centre of trade in India. Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a centre for India's trade," he said.

PM Modi said that at a time some countries are in the zone of economic crisis, India is growing.

"Today when the world is going through a crisis, India is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history. The world is witnessing our growth. All policies of the Government have the welfare of the common man at their core," said PM Modi in Vishakhapatnam.

The Prime Minister further said that the policies of the BJP government and decisions are aimed at improving the quality of life for the countrymen.

"With Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, India is moving forward on the path of progress. Our vision is for inclusive growth. We never got into questions about whether we have to make the development of railway or roadway. The country suffered due to an isolated view of infrastructure, affecting the supply chain and cost of logistics," the PM said.

"We have given importance to an integrated view of development. The multi-Model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it.

He said be it education or entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field.

"India has become a focal point of new ideas, new solutions and speedy development. It has become possible because India is working keeping in mind the aspirations of the people and every decision taken is to make the life of people better," he said.

He further said that the nation is giving topmost importance to developing its blue economy.

"Today, the country is making efforts on a large scale to realize the infinite possibilities associated with Blue Economy. Through port-led development we have improved opportunities greatly in India's blue economy," the PM added.

He said that all policies of the Government have been bought for the welfare of the common man at their core.

"Due to our policies, new opportunities are being created for youth. From drones to gaming, from space to start-up, every sector is getting an opportunity to move ahead," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the supply chain and logistics depend on multimodal connectivity and the government took a new approach to develop New India's infrastructure. "We gave priority to an integrated view of Vikas," he added.

He said that the economic corridor that is being launched today will improve multimodal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh.

"The economic corridor that is being launched today, will improve multimodal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh... With these new infrastructure development projects, the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh will now experience speedy growth," said PM Modi.

He further said that the BJP is committed to the development of backward districts in the country with various schemes and initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.