  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2022 Voting begins across ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Voting begins across 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 12, 2022, 10:50 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 10:50 am IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur gets his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Mandi district. (PTI Photo)
 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur gets his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Mandi district. (PTI Photo)

Shimla: Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

A total of 55,92,828 electors who will cast their votes till 5 pm today will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray.

Out of the total number of electorates, 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24.
The high-voltage campaigning by political parties had ended on November 10, following which it's up to the electorate of Himachal Pradesh to decide the political fate of the candidates today.

The fight is in between the ruling BJP in the state which is looking to retain power ditching the trend of the alternate party coming to power every five years since 1982, and Congress which is banking on its '10 guarantees' that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. Aam Aadmi Party is in line looking to leave a mark in the state and thus contesting on all the 68 seats alone.

The challenge for the ruling BJP will be to buck anti-incumbency and change the trend of the alternate government.

Besides these three parties, parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) are in the fray.

BJP brought star campaigners like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also campaigned in the hill state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

According to Election Commission, a total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for today's polls. The Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations have also been set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).

Among the key contests include Seraj where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting against Congress' Chetram Thakur and AAP candidate Gita Nand Thakur. Mahinder Rana is the CPI-M candidate.

Congress state chief Mukesh Agnihotri who contesting his fifth election from the Haroli assembly segment in the Una district where BJP has fielded Ramkumar and AAP pitted Ravinder Pal Singh Mann.

In Hamirpur, BJP's Narinder Thakur is the key challenger against Congress' Pushpendra Verma and AAP's Shushil Kumar Surroch.

Congress fielded Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from Shimla Rural against BJP's Ravi Mehta and AAP's Prem Thakur.
In Mandi, the battle is between BJP candidate Anil Sharma and Congress' Champa Thakur. AAP fielded Shyam Lal in the seat.

The Shimla Urban is among the most talked about seats this time as BJP gave a ticket to Sanjay Sood, who runs a tea shop in the city.

Meanwhile, 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.
Besides this, 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.

Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.
In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh assembly elections, high-voltage campaigning, himachal pradesh chief minister jairam thakur
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla


Related Stories

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday
Modi hits out at Congress in Himachal

Latest From Nation

Police took the Left parties leaders and trade union leaders into preventive custody in Godavarikhani in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam. (DC)

Police take trade union leaders into preventive custody

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NCP leader Supriya Sule and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nanded district, Maharashtra. (PTI)

Himachal will vote for Old Pension Scheme, employment: Rahul

On October 29, he had a sudden pain in stomach and approached the doctor again. On performing ultra sound scanning, it was learnt that he was not having one kidney. — Representational Image/Pexels

Patient approaches doctor for kidney stones, loses organ

Her family shifted the body to the house but did not inform the relatives about the death. Instead, they preserved it in the freezer box. — Representational Image/DC

Dead woman’s family prays at her body for three days



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Millers buy more paddy from farmers than Telangana govt

In a file photograph, labourers can be seen packing paddy grains in bags. (Photo: PTI)

Govt believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting after the inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling of 108 feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhau Kempegowda, called 'Statue of Prosperity', in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

TMC minister under fire for objectionable remarks against President Murmu

Trinamool Congress minister Akhil Giri during the public rally (Twitter)

SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Image: PTI)

BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi after inauguration of nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru on Friday. (Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->