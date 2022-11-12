  
TMC minister under fire for objectionable remarks against President Murmu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Nov 12, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Criticism is mounting against Akhil Giri, Trinamool Congress Minister of Correctional Homes in the West Bengal government for his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's looks. In a viral video, the minister made insulting remarks about the looks of President Murmu.

“We don't judge people by their looks. But how does your President look?" the TMC leader said in the video that went viral on social media platforms. He made the remarks during a public rally in Nandigram.

BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and claimed Akhil Giri made derogatory comments against the President.

“Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, insults the President, says, “We don't care about looks. But how does your President look?" Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse…” tweeted Amit Malviya.

The BJP has strongly criticised the minister’s remarks.

“President Droupadi Murmu, hails from the Tribal community. Akhil Giri, TMC Minister of Correctional Homes made objectionable comments about her in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister from the women’s welfare department Mamata Banerjee and TMC are anti-tribal,” tweeted BJP Bengal unit.

