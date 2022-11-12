Revanth writes open letter to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Telangana meted out injustice, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding implementation of projects to Telangana that were promised under AP Reorganisation Act.

In the wake of the PM's visit to Telangana, Revanth recalled the pending issues which remain unaddressed from the schedule of the Bifurcation Act.

In the letter, the PCC chief mentioned projects like Railway coach factory, Tribal University, installation of 4000 MW power plant at Ramagundam and setting up institutions like IIT, IIM, which remain unfulfilled. The Congress leader also brought to the notice of the Prime Minister how the agriculture sector was pushed to low priority areas, during the last 8-years.

Revanth further questioned as to why the Center failed to act against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, when Union Ministers claimed to have proof of 'irregularities' in the Kaleshwaram and other projects.