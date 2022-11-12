  
Police take trade union leaders into preventive custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 12, 2022, 11:31 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 11:31 am IST
Police took the Left parties leaders and trade union leaders into preventive custody in Godavarikhani in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam. (DC)
PEDDAPALLI: Police took the Left parties leaders and trade union leaders into preventive custody in Godavarikhani in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam to dedicate the RFCL ( Ramagundam
Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited) to nation in Peddapalli district on Satuday.

The leaders arrested include CPI state secretary Koonamneni Sambashiva Rao, HMS leader Riyaz Ahmed, Raj Reddy of CITU, Miryala Rajireddy of TBGKS, Dharmapuri of INTUC, Krisha of IFTU and Madana Kumarasmy of APCLC in Godavarikhani.

The Left party leaders and their frontal organizations gave a bandh call opposing the Prime Monister's visit to Ramagundam.

