Modi showers praise on AP, its people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 12, 2022, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a ceremony organised for the launch of multiple developmental projects, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a ceremony organised for the launch of multiple developmental projects, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the spirit of people belonging to Andhra Pradesh. He went on to single out Visakhapatnam, saying it has all qualities of playing a key role in development of the nation and state.

Launching by remote seven projects worth Rs 10,742 crore in the presence of a two-lakh gathering at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “Visakhapatnam had been an important port of ancient India that carried out trade across the world. From West Asia to Rome, the port of Visakhapatnam remained a centre for India's trade. Even today, it is the centre of trade in India. Visakhapatnam plays an important role in connecting India with the world.”

The Prime Minister said multimodal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it. He underlined that people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field, including education, entrepreneurship and technology.

“This recognition is not only a result of professional qualities, but also due to resolve of people of the state. The state will continue to play a pivotal role in the country’s development drive,” Modi stated.

He maintained that the projects that he has started today will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi was flanked by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Chief Minister, reached the dais as scheduled at 10.15 am and finished his speech within 30 minutes against the scheduled 40 minutes. The Chief Minister took 15 minutes for his speech recalling the quotes of North Andhra Pradesh’s popular Sri Sri, Vangapandu and Gurajada Apparao.

The bonhomie between Modi and Jagan Mohan Reddy was on full display again on Saturday, after their first public meeting at Bheemavaram on July 4.

The Chief Minister emphasised on the strong and cordial relations between YSRC government in AP and the BJP at the Centre, with both working in tandem towards the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Thanking the Prime Minister for responding positively to most of the appeals made by him, the Chief Minister reiterated his demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan said, “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I humbly request the Prime Minister to resolve the issues that I have put forth on several occasions in the past. It includes fulfilment of the promises made during the state’s bifurcation like granting of Special Status, Railway Zone and resolving issues pertaining to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.”

...
Tags: narendra modi, visakhapatnam, vande bharat express
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


