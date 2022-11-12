AP CM urges Modi to resolve pending bifurcation issues with 'large heart'

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a ceremony organised for the launch of multiple developmental projects, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Saturday that he enjoyed a special relationship with the Centre and, in particular, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his brief address at the public meeting where the Prime Minister launched various development projects, Jagan told Modi, Our people will always remember the good you do for our state. Here I have to tell you one thing our relationship with the Central government and especially with you is something beyond parties and politics.

The Chief Minister said his only agenda was development of the state and nothing else.

Our people's and the state's interests are our only agenda. There has not been any other agenda nor will there be any, he stressed.

He requested the PM to show a large heart and resolve all pending issues of the state that was still nursing the wounds of the bifurcation for the last eight years.

Be it Polavaram, special category status, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Railway Zone and the promises made during bifurcation please consider our requests made on many previous occasions positively and resolve them with a large heart. Every additional rupee you give and every new institution you establish here will greatly help in reconstruction of our state, Jagan said.