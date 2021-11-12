Life thrown out of gear in many parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts

TIRUPATI: Heavy to very heavy rains battered many parts of Chittoor, SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts on Thursday under the influence of a deep depression system in the Bay of Bengal. With IMD issuing a red alert and forecasting heavy to very heavy showers, the disaster management department has put these three districts on alert.

District administrations of Chittoor and Nellore have announced a two-day holiday to all educational institutions in the wake of cyclone alert. They also cancelled leaves to all officials and instructed them to be on duty until further orders. The Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district hoisted the flag, denoting 'Signal 1' cyclone warning.

An update from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said depression was inching close to Chennai and it is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai soon. IMD authorities said heavy rains are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

The coastal areas of Nellore district, including Sullurpeta, Doravarisatram, Chittamur, Chillakur, Vakadu, Indukurpet, Kodavalur, Vidavaluru, Alluru, Kavali and Bogole, have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall. Muttukuru has recorded a rainfall of 19 cm, followed by Tada 18.9 cm, Sullurpeta 18.4 cm, Vakadu 18.2 cm and Naidupeta 15 cm. Apart from these, around 8 mandals along the coastline witnessed 10 cm of rainfall.

Nellore collector K.V.N Chakradhar Babu instructed officials to be alert and shift the people residing in low lying areas to safer places. He appealed to the public to contact ‘1077’ toll-free number for assistance.

“Eight relief camps were set up in the district and nearly 400 people in low-lying areas have already been shifted to the rehabilitation centres. Quality food is being provided at these camps”, he maintained.

Road connectivity to many rural areas in the Gudur revenue division was disconnected due to the overflow of Kommaleru and Kandaleru canals. Similarly, due to the overflow of Mamidi canal and river Kalangi, a part of Kolkata-Chennai National Highway 16 near Sullurpeta was flooded, causing disruption to vehicular movement for a while.

In Chittoor district, 21.6 cm rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest in the month of November. Of the 66 mandals, 45 had received excess rainfall. Varadaiahpalem mandal, which was located close to Nellore district’s Sullurpeta, had received 14.6 cm of rainfall. This was followed by 11 cm in Vadamalapeta and Sathyavedu mandals, 10 cm in B.N. Kandriga and K.V.B Puram, and eight cm in Vijaya Puram and Narayanavanam.

The Tada-Srikalahasti road and some other highways in the district were also damaged, causing disruption to vehicular traffic. The movement of vehicles at several rural areas in Puthalapattu, Thavanampalle, Irala, Nindra, Satyavedu, Nagalapuram and B.N. Kandriga mandals have also been affected due to the damage of roads. Nearly 13 tanks had received minor breaches due to the copious rain in the district, sources said.

Chittoor collector M. Hari Narayanan said the gates of Kalangi and Araniar reservoirs were lifted, and people residing in the low-lying areas were alerted. Six relief camps are operational in the district with 406 people who have been evacuated from their homes.

He said that the district administration has set up control rooms and urged the public to contact them at 08572 242753, 242777 for any assistance in the next two days.