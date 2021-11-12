Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri viol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC adjourns hearing for November 15 on UP's request

ANI
Published Nov 12, 2021, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 2:06 pm IST
As per reports 13 people, including Ashish Mishra have been arrested so far in connection with the case
The apex court was hearing a case in which two lawyers had written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (PTI Photo)
 The apex court was hearing a case in which two lawyers had written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the case relating to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri for November 15, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.

A Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli adjourned the case on Monday after senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government urged the court for grant of some time saying "we are working something out".

 

Local farmers blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle which was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court was hearing a case in which two lawyers had written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

On the last date of hearing, the apex court had proposed to appoint a former High Court judge to monitor the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case while expressing dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh Police probe for mixing of witnesses in different FIRs in the case.

 

It had asked Salve to take instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government on the appointment of a former High Court judge from a different state to oversee the probe and posted the matter for hearing today.

The apex court had said that to ensure there is no mix up of evidence in the case we are inclined to appoint a former judge of a different High Court to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri probe.

The investigation is "not going the way we expected", the Bench had said.

The Bench had suggested the names of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain or Justice Ranjit Singh, former judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to oversee the probe.

 

It had also declined to hand over the probe to the CBI saying "CBI is not the solution to everything".

It had expressed concerns about the case against the prime accused in the case relating to mowing down the farmers being diluted by clubbing the investigation with the counter-case of mob lynching.

The top court had said that the investigation in both cases must be separate and the statements of witnesses in both cases must be recorded independently.

The apex court had also observed that the pace of the investigation is not up to the expectation and said that the prima facie view it gets is that one particular accused is being benefited by recording statements of witnesses in a particular manner.

 

As per reports 13 people, including Ashish Mishra have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Ashish Mishra had allegedly mowed down farmers with his car.

Two advocates -- Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda -- had sent the letter petition before CJI seeking punishment for politicians allegedly involved in the ghastly incident. The letter had stated, "Having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at district Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this Court to intervene in the matter as flashed in the press."

 

Videos were being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The Minister and his son deny the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder.

...
Tags: lakhimpur kheri, lakhimpur kheri violence, supreme court (sc), cji nv ramana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

US Consul General in Kolkata Melinda Pavek (far right) interacts with the participants at the American Center in Kolkata on Friday (Photo by US Consulate in Kolkata)

US programme for North East women entrepreneurs' empowerment starts in Kolkata

The temple will be opened again on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The Makaravilakku is on January 14, 2022, and the temple will be closed on January 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

All set for annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple from November 16

The health authorities were quick to collect samples and sent them to NIV in Alappuzha for testing. (Twitter)

Norovirus cases confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad district

The petition further sought a direction that the courts, while awarding punishment for the offences against

SC to hear on Nov 22 plea seeking direction to Centre to deal with hate speech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, arrest her: Nawab Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI file Photo)

Jammu orders demolition of ex-J&K deputy CM Nirmal's illegally built house

Mr Singh was deputy CM twice in PDP-BJP coalition governments and was also later Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Assembly. (PTI)

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP/Alastair Grant)

Amit Shah likely to chair Southern Zonal Council meet on November 14 in Tirupati

Amit Shah will preside over the much-awaited conclave of dignitaries of southern states. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->