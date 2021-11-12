Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2021 Flood warning issued ...
Flood warning issued in parts of Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 12:50 pm IST
Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department
A flood warning was issued in Madurai as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet. (DC Image)
 A flood warning was issued in Madurai as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet. (DC Image)

Chennai: The flood warning has been issued in various districts of Tamil Nadu with incessant rains continuing in parts of the state on Friday.

A flood warning was issued in Madurai as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet.

 

The Central Water Commission said that the River Kallar at its observation site in Poyyapakkam in Ranipet district and River Araniar at its observation site in Puduvayal in Tiruvallur district was flowing above the 'highest flood' level.

Meanwhile, the stagnant water is being pumped out at T-Nagar in Chennai, following incessant rainfall in the region as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has witnessed heavy rainfall over the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal, leading to waterlogging in parts of the state.

 

Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday also said that the state will witness light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

 

"The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 24 hours," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

On Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal following incessant rainfall in the city.

 

...
