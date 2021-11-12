Andhra Pradesh to kick-off drive to teach new words

VIJAYAWADA: A 100-day drive to fill learning gaps that occurred among children during the pandemic in the last two years was started in the government schools. The drive, officially called Language Improvement Programme (LIP), also aims to strengthen the state’s three-language policy.

Currently, this programme was launched in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and will soon be implemented in the rest of the districts. Under this programme, the students have to learn a few new words in Telugu, English and Hindi.

According to the school education department regional joint director, D. Madhusudhana Rao, “the programme would help students to learn correct pronunciation, to write without spelling mistakes, improve vocabulary, develop self-confidence while using vocabulary and promote national integrity.”

According to officials, over 11 lakh students will be benefited from this programme in the three districts.

Under this programme, every student from Classes 1 and 2 must learn two new words a day while pupils from class 3 to 10 must learn five new words a day.

In 100 days, the students from class 1 and 2 would learn 400 new words in two languages — Telugu and English, while those from class 3 to 5 would learn 1,000 new words from Telugu and English. The children from class 6 and 10 would learn 1,500 new words in three languages — Telugu, English and Hindi.

The official said all language teachers would select five new words every day from the dictionary supplied under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) and teach them to children before starting the regular lessons.

Krishna district DEO, Tahera Sultana said learning vocabulary in the age group of five to 15 years would be very helpful to students and will improve the reading, writing and communicative abilities of the students.