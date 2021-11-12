Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2021 Andhra Pradesh to ki ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to kick-off drive to teach new words

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 12, 2021, 7:37 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2021, 7:37 am IST
According to officials, over 11 lakh students will be benefited from this programme in the three districts
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: A 100-day drive to fill learning gaps that occurred among children during the pandemic in the last two years was started in the government schools. The drive, officially called Language Improvement Programme (LIP), also aims to strengthen the state’s three-language policy.

Currently, this programme was launched in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts and will soon be implemented in the rest of the districts. Under this programme, the students have to learn a few new words in Telugu, English and Hindi.

 

According to the school education department regional joint director, D. Madhusudhana Rao, “the programme would help students to learn correct pronunciation, to write without spelling mistakes, improve vocabulary, develop self-confidence while using vocabulary and promote national integrity.”

According to officials, over 11 lakh students will be benefited from this programme in the three districts.

Under this programme, every student from Classes 1 and 2 must learn two new words a day while pupils from class 3  to 10 must learn five new words a day.

 

 In 100 days, the students from class 1 and 2 would learn 400 new words in two languages — Telugu and  English, while those from class 3 to 5 would learn  1,000 new words from Telugu and English. The children from class 6 and 10 would learn 1,500  new words in three languages — Telugu, English and Hindi.

 The official said all language teachers would select five new words every day from the dictionary supplied under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka  (JVK) and teach them to children before starting the regular lessons.

 

Krishna district DEO, Tahera Sultana said learning vocabulary in the age group of five to 15 years would be very helpful to students and will improve the reading, writing and communicative abilities of the students.

...
Tags: three-language policy, jagananna vidya kanuka
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 12 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A medic shows a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during its launch in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 12,516 fresh Covid cases, active cases lowest in 267 days

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD

Visual from the incident. (Photo: Twitter/@SWRRLY)

Five coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu, no casualty reported

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mandaviya to meet state health ministers on strengthening of COVID vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions

Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI file Photo)

Rajnath Singh's message to IAF and military: 'Enhance jointness'

Mr Singh said the IAF will play a crucial role in all future conflicts and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine learning. (PTI)

Jammu orders demolition of ex-J&K deputy CM Nirmal's illegally built house

Mr Singh was deputy CM twice in PDP-BJP coalition governments and was also later Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Assembly. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->