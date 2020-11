Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state. In a hearing on the issue on Thursday, the court directed the Telangana state government to give widespread publicity to the ban. While the government informed the court that it was following NGT guidelines on bursting of firecrackers, the court said that the bursting of firecrackers and setting off of fireworks, might contribute to the further spread of Covid-19.