Withdrawing SPG for Sonia Gandhi is a plot: V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Condemning the withdrawal of SPG security to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, AICC secretary V. Hanumantha Rao alleged that RSS was conspiring to see that no member of Gandhi family remains in the country.

He told mediapersons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will be held responsible if anything happens to them. He warned the Centre that the Congress will have to launch a nation-wide agitation if SPG is not restored for the two leaders.

Mr Hanumantha Rao deplored the comment made by MIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi that the Congress was dead. He accused Mr Owaisi of campaigning during Maharashtra assembly elections only to help the BJP.