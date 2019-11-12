Nation Current Affairs 12 Nov 2019 We will succeed, say ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We will succeed, says Sanjay Raut after Shiv Sena fails to form govt in Maha

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Raut tweeted: 'Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti'.
The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here. (Photo: File)
 The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Even as the Shiv Sena failed to muster numbers to stake claim for government formation in Maharashtra, its ailing leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday quoted lines of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up.

Raut, who on Monday underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, tweeted two lines from Bachchan's famous poem: "Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose). The Rajya Sabha member further tweeted, "Hum honge kamyaab, zaroor honge" (we would succeed, definitely).

 

The 57-year-old firebrand leader, who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP after the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra, complained of chest pain on Monday following which he underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said two parties (Congress and NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Later, the NCP, which is the third largest party in the state, got an invite from the governor, asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government". With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House, where the halfway mark in 145. The Congress has 44 MLAs.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, congress, ncp, sanjay raut
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan to be out on parole today

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

1 militant killed, 1 Indian soldier injured in J&K's Ganderbal encounter

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an

'Academic emergency' at varsity, says JNU students, demands VC's removal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prez Kovind accepts Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation as Union Minister

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole

Rajeswari was on her way to office when the accident happened and she is the only child in her family. (Photo: NDTV)

1 militant killed, 1 Indian soldier injured in J&K's Ganderbal encounter

A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)

'Academic emergency' at varsity, says JNU students, demands VC's removal

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an

Suspended IAS officer, arrested over scribe's murder, drove car 'carelessly'

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, arrested in connection with the death of a journalist after his car knocked him down in August. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham