Union Cabinet recommends Prez Rule in Maharashtra amid stalemate

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has recommended President’s Rule in Maharashtra after all four prominent stakeholders in state politics – the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress – failed to cobble together the numbers required for government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the stalemate in the state after the BJP opted out of the race, having bitterly fought with ally Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s chair.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari then gave the Sena time till 7.30 pm on Monday evening to express its willingness to form the government and establish the numbers.

Having waited whole day for the Congress and the NCP to jointly support a Sena government in the Assembly, young leader Aaditya Thackeray could only prove his ‘willingness’ but could not establish the numbers.

It is learnt while Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress leaders were in favour of an alliance, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul were against supporting an ideologically-mismatched tie-up.

The NCP was ready with its letter of support to the Shiv Sena on Monday but the Congress held back.

The Governor turned down Thackeray’s plea for three more days to prove majority – an attempt to buy more time to for the Congress highcommand to make up its mind – and invited the NCP to form the government instead. The NCP has time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

After Monday’s action in New Delhi, Tuesday saw top Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel flying down to Mumbai after chief Sonia Gandhi spoke with Sharad Pawar. The two pre-poll allies were in further talks on whether supporting the Shiv Sena was feasible and how it would go down with their support base.

The BJP had 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

